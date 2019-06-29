Orioles' Anthony Santander hits the 100th Eutaw Street home run at Camden Yards

Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander made Camden Yards history Saturday, hitting the 100th Eutaw Street home run off Cleveland Indians pitcher Zach Plesac.

The home run, which put the Orioles up 2-0 in the fourth inning of a 13-0 win over the Indians, was the 45th home run sent to Eutaw Street by an Oriole.

“It’s an honor to hit the 100th home run on Eutaw Street,” Santander said through team interpreter Ramón Alarcón. “It’s unbelievable.”

On April 20, 1992, the Detroit Tigers’ Mickey Tettleton, a former Oriole, was the first to send one flying past the right-field wall and onto Eutaw Street, doing so off Orioles pitcher Ben McDonald.

Twenty-seven years, two months and eight days later, Orioles catcher Chance Sisco hit the 99th to Eutaw Street off Indians pitcher Mike Clevinger in the Orioles’ 13-0 win Friday night. Sisco’s home run led to a four-run inning for the Orioles.

Twenty-three hours later, Santander hit the 100th to help the Orioles score six runs in the fourth inning.

Santander, who went 2-for-5 on Saturday, impressed manager Brandon Hyde with his performance.

“Tony Santander, the way you can pull your hands in there on a mid-90s fastball and keep it fair, that's some major league batting for sure,” Hyde said.

Chris Davis has hit the most Eutaw Street home runs with 11. Jonathan Villar had hit the previous two, both in 2018, before Sisco and Santander reached Eutaw in consecutive games. The last time the Orioles hit two Eutaw Street home runs in two days was on Aug. 17-18, 2016 when Davis hit one against the Boston Red Sox and one against the Houston Astros.