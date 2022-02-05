Oriole of the Day: Zac Lowther’s season-ending rotation run bodes well for 2022

A step forward: What perhaps stands out most about Lowther’s closing stretch in Baltimore’s rotation was that his most effective outings were those in which he frequently worked in his secondary offerings. The four outings in which Lowther threw his low-velocity fastball the least all came amid his five September starts, and in that quartet of appearances, he only once allowed more than earned run while posting a 2.33 ERA. In those starts, his curveball was his most-used non-fastball twice, with his changeup and slider leading the way once each. It seems clear that for Lowther to thrive as a major league starter, balancing his pitch mix is the way to go.