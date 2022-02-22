Oriole of the Day: After another season spent injured, Yusniel Diaz’s place amid rebuild in question

Number to know: 72. Between another sequence of lower-body injuries and a left shoulder strain, Diaz appeared in only 72 games between the minor league regular season and the Arizona Fall League. Since joining the Orioles, he’s consistently dealt with injuries that have prevented him from staying on the field long enough to be a fully productive player, and 2021 was another example of that. He didn’t have an extended run of playing time until mid-August, and when Baltimore tried to make up for lost at-bats by sending Diaz to the Arizona Fall League, he was shut down as a precaution with the shoulder strain.