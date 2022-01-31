Oriole of the Day: Tanner Scott will try to return to top form, diminish damage in 2022

A step forward: During his successful runs in 2020 and 2021, Scott threw his fastball as much as or more than his slider. In his troublesome two months to close this past season, he went to the breaking ball nearly twice as often as his fastball. That seemed to potentially make it an easier pitch for opposing batters to pick up or sit on, as they hit .385 and slugged .718 against it. Scott’s knee certainly could’ve played a role in the slider’s effectiveness, but a balanced approach might help him complete a full season with strong numbers.