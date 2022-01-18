Oriole of the Day: Rougned Odor joins Baltimore with chance to return to productivity

A step forward: Over the past three seasons, Odor has the fourth-lowest line drive percentage, the third-highest fly ball/popup percentage and the lowest on-base percentage among major leaguers with at least 1,000 plate appearances. The gap between the type of player Odor is and the type of player the Orioles are trying to develop is seemingly quite wide, but the franchise’s focus with its minor league hitters is to hit the ball hard and in the air. Odor certainly does the latter and has a history of the former, and the Orioles clearly see the potential in a player who is still relatively young and has three 30-home run seasons under his belt, or as many as the rest of their current roster has combined.