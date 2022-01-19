Oriole of the Day: Brutal closing stretch spoiled Paul Fry’s once-strong 2021

A step forward: Fry would be well served to simply pitch better against the Tampa Bay Rays. They were the opponent for five of his final 10 outings, scoring multiple runs off him each time. He ended the year with a 34.71 ERA against Tampa Bay — the highest ever for a pitcher who faced an opponent as many times as Fry did the Rays — and a 2.95 ERA otherwise. That disparity, paired with Fry’s decline in chase rate and opponents’ success against his slider in his last month in the majors, suggests the Rays might have been picking up something against him that other teams were not.