Oriole of the Day: Dominant when attacking strike zone, Kyle Bradish on cusp of majors

Number to know: 28.5%. CSW% is a budding metric that is relatively straightforward. It stands for “called strikes + whiffs rate,” measuring the percentage of a pitcher’s offerings that were either a called strike or a swing-and-miss. It’s believed to be predictive of a pitcher’s success with enough outings worth of data. In 2021, the average CSW% for major league starters was 28.5%, according to Statcast. That seemed to be a magic number for Bradish, as well. He made 22 starts between Norfolk and Double-A Bowie, and in the 15 in which his CSW% was above the major league average, Bradish posted a 1.70 ERA, only twice allowing more than two earned runs. In his other seven starts, his ERA was 10.62, with a strikeout rate more than 10% lower than the one he had in the other group of outings.