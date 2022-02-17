Oriole of the Day: Kelvin Gutiérrez finished strong, but repeating is key for third baseman

Number to know: 10. Gutiérrez’s offensive improvements in Baltimore weren’t the only reason he was worth one more win above replacement than he was in Kansas City (0.2 with the Orioles, minus-0.8 with the Royals). He took a massive leap defensively, going from one of baseball’s worst third basemen to one of its best. With the Royals, he was worth minus-5 outs above average, according to Statcast, 10 below his OAA value as an Oriole. An OAA of minus-5 for the full season would’ve ranked as the sixth worst among all qualified third basemen, whereas the OAA of 5 he posted with Baltimore would have tied for the seventh best. The cumulative result was an OAA of 0, but there’s signs of value there going forward.