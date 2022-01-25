Oriole of the Day: Jorge Mateo finally offered glimpse of potential in Baltimore stint

What’s projected: Even if the Orioles don’t add more infielders out of the lockout, Mateo is among those they already have that could play musical chairs throughout spring training, where there won’t be enough chairs for everyone once the music stops. But unlike Rougned Odor, Ramón Urías and Kelvin Gutiérrez, Mateo has shown himself capable of playing all three infield spots and the outfield. Even if he isn’t a true starter, his speed and versatility mean he holds a ton of value as a utility player. Both Steamer and ZiPS project a career high in plate appearances, with his final numbers coming in near what he posted across all of 2021 rather than only his Baltimore stint. That seems reasonable given that his production as an Oriole came in a rather small sample size.