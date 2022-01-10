Oriole of the Day: Move to the bullpen bodes well for Jorge López

What wasn’t: To dive further into López’s fifth-inning struggles, that frame typically lined up with when he began going through the opposing lineup for a third time, a circumstance that has perhaps surpassed the 100-pitch mark as the time best fit for the a manager to remove his starter. In the third time through, López allowed a .408 batting average — the highest in baseball since former rotation mate Matt Harvey’s .424 with the New York Mets in 2016 — and a 1.079 OPS. He largely struggled the second time through the order, as well, surrendering a .911 OPS compared with a .763 mark the first time through, further suggesting one turn through the lineup as a reliever will be a better fit going forward.