Oriole of the Day: Jordan Lyles brings durability to pitching staff in desperate need of it

What was good: Over the three seasons of this rebuild, an Orioles pitcher has yet to qualify for the ERA title, meaning pitch as many innings as team games played. Lyles came 2 1/3 innings short in 2020 (his 7.02 ERA would’ve been the highest among qualified pitchers), but he blew past the requisite 162 for the first time in his career in 2021. Given the Orioles’ rotation candidates entering the lockout are John Means and a bunch of young pitchers who have largely struggled in the majors, an innings-eater in Lyles would serve them well. In 2021, he had nearly a third as many five-inning outings (25) as all Orioles combined (76), more than half (18) as many that went six innings (34) and the same number of seven-inning appearances (seven), with Means responsible for all but one of those on Baltimore’s end.