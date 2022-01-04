Oriole of the Day: John Means showed ace potential with no-hitter, dominant opening stretch

A step forward: In his no-hitter against the Seattle Mariners, Means’ signature changeup produced 14 swings-and-misses, a career high for that offering. The pitch induced at least five whiffs in all but one of his first nine starts, but he crossed that threshold only four times across his final 17 outings. He frequently bemoaned his changeup after starts, forced to instead rely on his breaking balls more often. Means entered the season knowing he couldn’t depend so heavily on his fastball-changeup combo; about 75% of his pitches in 2019 and 2020 were one of those two, the fourth-highest rate of any major league starter who threw at least 1,000 pitches in that span. He didn’t deviate from that mark much in 2021, but his curveball became a much more prominent part of his repertoire, largely because his changeup wasn’t as effective as he wanted. If Means can get three of those pitches working at the same time in 2022, he’ll likely look more like the pitcher he did in the first half of last season than the second.