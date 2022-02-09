Oriole of the Day: Joey Krehbiel enters 2022 as bullpen candidate after brief Baltimore stint

What’s projected: Any pre-arbitration reliever who has minor league options could find himself frequenting the so-called Norfolk Shuttle in 2022, and Krehbiel fits within that category. The Orioles will likely cycle through various options with the last handful of spots in their bullpen, and by being on their 40-man roster and pitching well for much of 2021, Krehbiel earned the opportunity to be in that mix and potentially on the Opening Day roster. Projection systems Steamer and ZiPS understandably see his 2021 walk rate as an aberration, estimating that a full season in the majors would have his walks per nine innings in the high 3s range he typically has shown as a minor leaguer.