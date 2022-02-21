Oriole of the Day: Patience, platoon splits show Jahmai Jones’ path to success

What wasn’t: Although he wasn’t necessarily banging on the door for a promotion with his bat, Jones’ wait to reach Baltimore largely had to do with his glove. The reasoning was apparent during his time with the Orioles. Of the 61 players with at least 75 defensive attempts at second base, Jones had the fourth-worst Outs Above Average and the lowest defensive success rate added, according to Statcast. Jones was exclusively an outfielder until 2018, and the Orioles gave him some Triple-A time in center and left, but his best path to playing time is on their infield. He’ll need to improve there to earn it.