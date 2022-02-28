Oriole of the Day: Félix Bautista adds intriguing option to Baltimore’s bullpen mix

Over the past week, Major League Baseball and its players’ union have met daily to try to complete a new collective bargaining agreement. Those negotiations reach a tipping point Monday, the league-imposed deadline for a new deal for the regular season to begin on time.
The league has already elected to postpone the start of spring training games until at least March 8; at any point, the owners could choose to lift the lockout they unanimously implemented when the previous CBA expired and allow baseball season to begin. Instead, negotiations between the league and players over a collection of issues are threatening Opening Day, with the league announcing the season will start later than March 31 as scheduled and be fewer than 162 games without an agreement in place by Monday.
Monday also marked the official start of Orioles’ minor league spring training, with pitching and catching prospects reporting to Florida. Because of the lockout, those groups can’t include players on Baltimore’s 40-man roster, even if they haven’t yet reached the majors. The final members of The Baltimore Sun’s Oriole of the Day series all fall in that category.
Right-hander Félix Bautista had yet to pitch above A-ball entering 2021, but he thrived across three levels last year to reach the cusp of the majors. Bautista is an intimidating force on the mound, thanks to a high-velocity repertoire and an imposing 6-foot-5 frame.
Quick hits
2022 Opening Day age: 26
2021 stats: 1.54 ERA, 46 ⅔ innings, 77 strikeouts, 1.071 WHIP, 39.7 K%, 15.5 BB% with High-A Aberdeen, Double-A Bowie and Triple-A Norfolk
Under team control through: 2027
2021 in review
Number to know: 39.7. Of pitchers in the Orioles’ system, only Grayson Rodriguez, generally regarded as the best pitching prospect in baseball, finished with a higher strikeout rate than Bautista. Across the minors, only two pitchers managed to strikeout a higher percentage of batters than Bautista and allow a lower batting average than him, among those who threw at least as many innings as he did.
What was good: Given that he started the season as a 25-year-old in High-A, it’s worth noting that more than four of every five batters Bautista faced this year were younger than him. Although he wasn’t as impressive against them as he was younger hitters, Bautista held them to a .179/.303/.250 line. Most importantly, he threw well in Triple-A, where he had the plurality of his outings. In his final dozen appearances, Bautista was scored upon once and struck out more than 40% of opposing batters.
What wasn’t: As a 19-year-old pitcher in the Dominican Summer League for the Miami Marlins in 2014, Bautista walked 20 batters in 12 ⅓ innings. The Marlins released him that winter. A year and a half later, he signed with Baltimore, where his control problems generally continued. Bautista’s strikeout rate jumped from 2019 to 2021, so did his walk rate, though in much slighter regard. He generally improved as the season went on, though, with September/October featuring his highest strike percentage of any month.
Looking ahead to 2022
Likely 2022 role: Bullpen option.
What’s projected: By being a reliever on the 40-man roster and having minor league options remaining, Bautista figures to spend plenty of time shuttling between Norfolk and Camden Yards in 2022. The Orioles didn’t have a right-handed reliever like Bautista in 2021, and his success from last year carrying over into 2022 could help him stick in the majors. Neither Steamer nor ZiPS see him being overwhelmingly successful if in the big leagues, though both project he’ll strike out more than a batter per inning.
A step forward: At times in 2021, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde noted his lack of true right-on-right options in his bullpen, with many of his top right-handed relievers having reverse splits. Technically, Bautista did, too, but he was effective against both same- and opposite-handed batters. Holding lefties to a .116/.265/.203 line, he allowed an only slightly lesser .133/.282/.211 showing against right-handers. In Triple-A, the gap was more stark: .237/.348/.368 with 30.4% strikeouts and 15.2% walks against right-handers compared to .080/.172/.160 with 37.9% strikeouts and 6.9% walks facing lefties. Both stat lines are strong, but one is clearly more impressive than the other. If Bautista can continue to have success against both types of hitters, he’ll be in the majors soon enough, but improving against same-handed batters could expedite his path.
Three up, three down
The past three players featured in The Baltimore Sun’s Oriole of the Day series were Kyle Bradish, Terrin Vavra and Kevin Smith. The final Oriole due up next is Logan Gillaspie.