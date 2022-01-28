Oriole of the Day: DJ Stewart walks the walk, but struggles in other aspects

A step forward: The Orioles’ lack of players who take their walks means there can be a place for Stewart, a former first-round pick. But his defensive question marks mean there’s uncertainty about where exactly that place is. Barring an injury or a trade, their starting outfield of Austin Hays, Mullins and Anthony Santander is likely set, with Ryan Mountcastle and Trey Mancini holding down the designated hitter spot. The Orioles’ changes to Camden Yard’s dimensions means it’s doubtful the team will want Stewart in left field when at home, leaving occasional starts in right field his only opportunity to get on the field. Improving his defense could make him a more worthwhile deployment, but otherwise, he’ll be bypassed in a hurry.