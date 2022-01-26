Oriole of the Day: Dillon Tate flashes relief capabilities in first full major league season

A step forward: Nearly 60% of Tate’s pitches last year were his sinker, but he didn’t have much success with it. He allowed a .293 and .435 slugging percentage on it, and of the 80 relievers who threw at least 100 sinkers, Tate’s produced the fifth-lowest percentage of whiffs, according to Statcast. The pitch, though, was fairly successful when kept low; when thrown in the lower third of the strike zone, opponents hit .200 with no home runs off Tate’s sinker, compared to a .368 average and a .586 slugging percentage elsewhere in the zone. Keeping his sinker low consistently could help Tate move further up the Orioles’ bullpen ladder.