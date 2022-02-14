Oriole of the Day: Hit hardest of any pitcher, Dean Kremer has chance to get back up in 2022

A step forward: Kremer might have a starter’s pitch mix, but he didn’t necessarily use it in 2021, becoming somewhat fastball-heavy. After throwing his four-seamer less than 40% of the time in his 2020 stint, he used it for about 56% of his 2021 offerings. Including his cutter — his most effective pitch this past season — more than three-quarters of his pitches were fastballs. In his one September start in the majors, 54 of his 66 pitches, about 82%, were one of the fastballs. Kremer’s success in his climb up the minors largely came on the back of his fastball-curveball combination, and getting the latter pitch going again could go a long way toward a return to form in the majors.