Oriole of the Day: Cutting down walks made Cole Sulser team’s most reliable reliever

What wasn’t: There isn’t much to pick at in Sulser’s 2021; despite a 2020 season that gave the perception he’s not fit to close, he posted a 0.84 ERA when pitching in the ninth inning or later with a lead. One wart: His fastball was routinely hit hard. Among pitchers who ended at least 60 plate appearances with a four-seamer, Sulser’s was put in play at the 10th-highest average exit velocity (93.8 mph) with the fourth-highest hard-hit rate (58.3%, meaning the frequency it was put in play at 95 mph or harder). The pitch was a success in the upper third of the strike zone, with opponents posting an expected slugging percentage of .326 when putting it in play while the league average was .590. But when thrown lower in the zone, Sulser’s fastball surrendered a .808 expected slugging percentage compared with a leaguewide mark of .679.