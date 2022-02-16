Oriole of the Day: Cionel Pérez gives Baltimore another hard-throwing lefty struggling with command

What was good: Despite Pérez’s numbers, it’s understandable why the Orioles snagged him on waivers earlier this offseason. They already effectively have an in-house version of him in Tanner Scott, a hard-throwing lefty with an effective slider. Pérez’s breaking ball is much slower than Scott’s but also moves a lot more. Based on Statcast’s expected batting average and slugging percentage — which are measured using quality of contact rather than results — the pitch was equally effective against right- and left-handed batters. Among the more than 100 left-handers who threw at least 100 sliders, Pérez allowed the ninth-lowest xBA and 16th-lowest xSLG with his.