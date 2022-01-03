Oriole of the Day: Cedric Mullins’ breakout year has him center stage in 2022

A step forward: This section will typically be devoted to a way in which the player can improve his own game, but Mullins repeating his 2021 on an improved Orioles squad would likely make his end-of-the-year numbers even more impressive. Mullins came to the plate without a runner in scoring position more often than any other qualified batter at about 84%, and even accounting for the fact he always started in the leadoff spot, his rate of 79% after the first inning is still among the sport’s highest. When Mullins got on base himself, he stole 30 bases. But it’s easy to imagine him pushing for a higher number had the Orioles been losing, and doing so by multiple runs, less frequently. Those deficits likely prevented him from going or being sent, and although the league with surely adjust to Mullins’ breakout, a full season of him performing at the level he did into 2021′s final week could have him pushing for 35-35 in 2022.