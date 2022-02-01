Oriole of the Day: Bruce Zimmermann served as most successful rookie starter despite being hit hard

Spring training is scheduled to begin later this month, but each passing day makes an on-time start feel more doubtful.
It’s been about a month since The Baltimore Sun’s Oriole of the Day series began, and despite what seems to be progress toward a new collective bargaining agreement, the league and players are reportedly far enough apart that this lockout might not end before Orioles pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report to Florida. In the meantime, The Sun will continue to evaluate each member of Baltimore’s 40-man roster, looking back on their 2021 seasons and looking ahead to a 2022 campaign that hopefully begins not too long from now.
With a strong spring training, Bruce Zimmermann pitched his way into the third slot in Baltimore’s rotation, surpassing other rookies in the process. He was the most effective of the Orioles’ bunch of first-year starters but missed much of the latter half of the year with arm and ankle injuries.
Quick hits
2022 Opening Day age: 27
2021 stats: 5.04 ERA, 64 1/3 innings, 56 strikeouts, 1.508 WHIP, 19.6 K%, 7.7 BB%, 0.4 fWAR
Under team control through: 2026
2021 in review
Number to know: 3.89. Zimmermann, an Ellicott City native, had the lowest ERA at Camden Yards among the eight Orioles who made at least five starts there; John Means (4.62) was the only other who managed to keep that mark below 5.00. In his final four outings at home, Zimmermann never allowed more than two earned runs, going at least five innings and striking out at least six batters in three of those appearances.
What was good: Both of Zimmermann’s breaking balls were effective pitches off his low-90s fastball. His slider limited batters to a .225 average and .250 slugging percentage — with no extra-base hits allowed to right-handed batters — and his curveball was even better at .139 and .167. None of the 14 home runs he allowed came on either pitch. Based on Statcast’s run value, they were two of the Orioles’ six best pitches this year, which is all the more impressive when considering he was unable to throw them while on the injured list for more than three months.
What wasn’t: Zimmermann’s fastball, though, was statistically one of the worst in the league. Among pitchers who threw at least 400 four-seamers, Zimmermann produced the highest slugging percentage against (.711) and second-highest batter average against (.392) with his, according to Statcast. When using expected metrics based on exit velocity and launch angle, Zimmermann’s fastball was worst in both expected batting average (.367) and expected slugging percentage (.686). That pitch alone goes a long way in explaining way he allowed the third-highest xSLG of all pitchers who threw at least 1,000 pitches total.
Looking ahead to 2022
Likely 2022 role: Starting pitcher or swingman
What’s projected: Zimmermann was the best of the Orioles’ rookie starters in 2021, but in truth, he didn’t pitch well enough to guarantee himself a rotation spot in 2022. He certainly could have another strong spring and lock up a spot, but it’s also possible he gets outpitched and ends up instead working out of the bullpen or Triple-A Norfolk. Although projection systems Steamer and ZiPS both see Zimmermann getting at least 20 major league starts, they differ on how effective they’ll be. Steamer projects him as Baltimore’s most valuable pitcher behind Means, whereas ZiPS expects him to be somewhere in the middle of the pack, with an ERA practically a full run above Steamer’s figure.
A step forward: Zimmermann landed on the IL amid the best stretch of his season, having completed five innings in four straight outings for the first time in his career. He didn’t pitch five major league innings total the rest of the year. A bout of biceps tendinitis put him on the IL in mid-June, and just as he was getting set to return, he suffered a right ankle sprain that delayed his return until the final week of the season. Given the progress he was showing in the middle of the season, it’s possible that a fully healthy year would’ve allowed Zimmermann to have likely already secured a rotation spot.
