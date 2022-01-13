Oriole of the Day: Injury-hampered season leaves Anthony Santander needing improvement

What wasn’t: While the impact the ankle injury had on Santander’s bat is unclear — he was hitting .196 when it happened — it was apparent in other aspects of his game. A Gold Glove finalist in right field in 2020, Santander was tied for the fifth worst among all qualified outfielders in Statcast’s outs above average, struggling coming in and going left or right. He was one of 16 who was successful on half of his attempts or less, with some fallen hits prompting Orioles coaches to lament that the 2020 version Santander would’ve made the catch. His average sprint speed on the bases declined, as well; only six outfielders ran slower than Santander, on average.