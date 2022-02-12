Oriole of the Day: Alexander Wells got better along the way in 2021, but has room to grow

Orioles pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report to Sarasota, Florida, for the start of spring training within the week, but as long as the owners’ lockout of the players continues, that won’t happen.
Under a lockout put in place by the owners after the expiration of the previous collective bargaining agreement, players on teams’ 40-man rosters are unable to participate in club activities. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred told reporters Thursday that the plan remains for spring training to begin on time, but as of the most recent negotiations between the league and players’ union to construct a new CBA, the sides were far apart. A delay of the 2022 regular season is certainly possible.
In the meantime, The Baltimore Sun will continue to evaluate each member of the Orioles’ 40-man roster, looking back on their 2021 seasons and looking ahead to a 2022 campaign that hopefully begins not too long from now.
Alexander Wells starts a run in this series looking at a handful of young pitchers who will be in the mix for 2022 rotation spots. Wells, a left-hander, has thrived with control throughout his career, but he struggled in that regard in his first season in the major leagues.
Quick hits
2022 Opening Day age: 25
2021 stats: 6.75 ERA, 42 ⅔ innings, 26 strikeouts, 1.617 WHIP, 13.2 K%, 8.1 BB%, minus-0.1 fWAR with the Orioles; 3.29 ERA, 54 ⅔ innings, 48 strikeouts, 1.024 WHIP, 21.9 K%, 3.2 BB% with Triple-A Norfolk
Under team control through: 2027
2021 in review
Number to know: 5.1%. The difference in Wells’ strikeout and walk rates while with the Orioles was significantly worse than his performance at each step of the minor leagues. In 2021, he issued more than twice as many walks in the majors (16) as he did in Triple-A (seven) in a dozen fewer innings, and his major league walk rate of 8.1% far exceeded his total at Double-A and Triple-A over the past two minor league seasons. His strikeout rate last season with Norfolk was the highest at any minor league level in his career, but that figure plummeted in the majors.
What was good: Wells showed an ability to improve as his starts went on. Most of the damage against him came in the early innings, with Wells posting a 9.64 ERA in the first three frames of his starts compared with a 2.63 mark afterward. After allowing an OPS of .969 the first two times through the batting order, he brought that figure down to .592 the third time opposing hitters faced him. That was more than 50% better than league average, according to Baseball Reference.
What wasn’t: Wells’ most used secondary pitch was his curveball, but it was also his least effective. Among the 185 pitchers who threw at least 100 curves in 2021, Wells allowed the third-highest slugging percentage and 11th-highest batting average with his, according to Statcast. The issue seemed to be at least somewhat about location. Wells’ curveball landed in the middle of the strike zone the most of any of those pitchers, with three of the four home runs he allowed on that pitch coming off middle-middle offerings. To make matters worse, Wells’ curve also induced the second-lowest whiff rate — how often batters swing and miss — of this group.
Looking ahead to 2022
Likely 2022 role: Rotation and long-relief option
What’s projected: Wells joins many of his 2019 Bowie rotation mates in waiting out the lockout to compete for a spot in Baltimore’s 2022 pitching staff. As it stands, there are three openings in the rotation behind John Means and Jordan Lyles, as well as a handful of bullpen spots. It’s plausible they all spend the season cycling through those roles and Triple-A until any of them begin to stand out. The projection system Steamer expects Wells to spend much of this season as a reliever, with the move improving his rate stats. ZiPS forecasts he’ll mostly be used as a starter, but the mid-5s ERA it projects would suggest a move to the bullpen might eventually be best.
A step forward: With another wave of pitching prospects on the way, Wells likely can’t afford to be the slow starter he was in 2021. He learned quickly that major league hitters capitalize on mistakes in a manner many minor league hitters don’t. Despite Wells’ consistent success in the minors, the question was always whether he would be able to succeed in the majors without premier stuff. His final start, in which he held a playoff contending Boston Red Sox team to one run in six innings, showed that’s at least feasible.
Three up, three down
This series is ordered based on the WAR, as measured by FanGraphs, each member of Baltimore’s 40-man roster produced in 2021. The past three players featured in the series were Isaac Mattson, Joey Krehbiel and Bryan Baker. The Orioles due up next are Michael Baumann, Dean Kremer and Ryan McKenna.