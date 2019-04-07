The Oriole Bird celebrates his 40th birthday with some of his mascot friends

It didn’t look like the Oriole Bird was going to get what he wanted for his birthday Sunday — an Orioles win over the Yankees — but he sure had a lot of friends on hand to mark the occasion.

The Bird was joined by Poe of the Ravens as well as some of the mascots of teams in the Orioles organization — Ferrous from the Aberdeen IronBirds, Louie from the Bowie Baysox and Sherman from the Delmarva Shorebirds — and local colleges such as Maryland, Hopkins, Loyola, UMBC and Morgan State. Even the Utz Girl and Geico lizard were at the party.

The Bird was celebrating his 40th birthday. According to the Orioles, he was “originally hatched on April 6, 1979, out of a giant egg at Memorial Stadium.”

The birthday coincided with Kids’ Opening Day.