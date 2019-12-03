A third baseman and shortstop, Cochran played his entire professional baseball career in the Orioles organization. The right-handed hitter started at short-season D Bluefield in 1959 and worked his way up through Aberdeen (South Dakota), Fox Cities and Elmira before joining Triple-A Rochester in his final season, 1965. He was a career .247 hitter with 62 home runs, including a career-high 18 in 1964 at Aberdeen.