Orioles’ Triple-A affiliate, Norfolk Tides, sold to Diamond Baseball Holdings but expected to stay put

Harbor Park Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia, as seen on May 1, 2023. The Norfolk Tides are being sold to Diamond Baseball Holdings, which owns more than 20 minor league baseball teams, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed Tuesday. (Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot)

NORFOLK, Va. — Ken Young wasn’t looking to sell, but he got an offer he couldn’t turn down.

As a result, the Norfolk Tides, the Orioles’ Triple-A affiliate, will change hands for the first time in 30 years.

Young, the team’s president and chief owner since 1993, has agreed to sell the club to Diamond Baseball Holdings, which owns more than 20 minor league baseball teams, the Tides and DBH announced Tuesday.

Young, a longtime food service executive, said the ownership change puts the team in no danger of leaving, adding that the club’s staff will stay put.

“They don’t want to go anyplace,” Young said, referring to DBH. “They know Norfolk’s a good market. The Tides will stay in Norfolk.”

Norfolk is operating under a player development contract with the parent club that runs through 2030. The Tides recently signed a two-year extension to their Harbor Park lease with the city that runs through the 2024 season and is soon expected to be extended long-term.

Young will remain with the club as an advisor, continuing to help negotiate the lease.

DBH is under the umbrella of Silver Lake, a $98 billion private equity investment firm. DBH, founded in 2021 by media conglomerate Endeavor, owns teams from the low Class A level to Triple-A, including Gwinnett, Memphis, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and St. Paul of the IL.

Tides general manager Joe Gregory said a representative from DBH was in town Tuesday to answer questions from the staff.

“It would’ve been easy to just have a Zoom call and put the staff on,” Gregory said. “But for them to actually fly somebody in here and sit down face to face and talk to everybody, I think, shows their effort and their genuine care that they have for the best interests of the existing staff.”

Young said DBH contacted him about purchasing the team about 18 months ago, when the company began buying several minor league clubs.

“I really wasn’t interested,” Young said. “And they kept coming back and finally got to a point (where) I thought, ‘I need to listen to these guys.’ So that was really how it came about.”

Last month, the Tides won their first International League title since 1985. They followed that by winning the Triple-A National Championship Game in Las Vegas.

Norfolk’s roster this season included several of the Orioles’ most highly regarded prospects, including 19-year-old shortstop Jackson Holliday, the top-ranked prospect in all of baseball.