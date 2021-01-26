Ron Johnson, former manager of Orioles’ Triple-A affiliate Norfolk Tides, dies of COVID-19 complications

Ron Johnson, who managed the Orioles’ Triple-A affiliate in Norfolk for seven seasons, died Tuesday of complications from COVID-19, the Tides announced. He was 64.
Johnson led the Tides from 2012 to 2018, regularly guiding players in their final steps before reaching the majors and Camden Yards. As Norfolk’s manager, Johnson won 491 games in seven seasons, both franchise records. He was named the International League Manager of the Year in 2015, one of two seasons, along with 2018, that the Orioles recognized him as the recipient of the Cal Ripken Sr. Award, which honors a minor league staff member that exemplifies “The Oriole Way.”
“The Orioles are devastated to learn of the passing of former Norfolk Tides manager Ron Johnson,” the club said in a statement. “In his seven years at the helm of Baltimore’s Triple-A affiliate, Rob led countless players in their journey to the big leagues. … The Orioles extend their heartfelt condolences to his wife, Daphne, his five children, and the rest of his family and friends as they mourn this incredible loss.”
Johnson was let go from his position amid the remaking of the Orioles’ front office after the 2018 season. His seven seasons in Norfolk concluded a 25-year career as a minor league manager with a record of 1,752-1,770.
A former major league first baseman who got a smattering of playing time with the Kansas City Royals and Montreal Expos in the early 1980s, he got his first managerial opportunity in the Royals’ system in 1992, climbing from the Class-A Florida State League to the Triple-A Pacific Coast League in 1999. He spent the next 12 seasons in the Boston Red Sox organization, the latter two as their major league first base coach, before joining Norfolk in 2012.
“Our entire organization is devastated by this news,” Tides general manager Joe Gregory said in a statement. “R.J. was a fantastic manager who always got so much out of his players, but he was an even better person behind the scenes. His personality and love of the game made him one of baseball’s outstanding people, and he’ll truly be missed.”
During his time in Norfolk, Johnson managed his son, Chris, who spent the 2017 season in the Orioles’ system. A handful of former Tides expressed their sadness about his death on Twitter.
“This one hurts … my thoughts and prayers are with his family,” Orioles left-hander Josh Rogers tweeted. “RJ was so much fun to play for and made coming to the field fun.”
“Dang this one hurts!” former Orioles left-hander Donnie Hart tweeted. “Was an absolute blast to play for. Always knew he had your back!!”
“Just awful,” former Orioles right-hander Steve Johnson tweeted. “I’ll never forget his very casual way of doing things especially when he told me I was getting the call to the big leagues. Had a lot of talks with him every game in the dugout during my time in Norfolk. That man was a gem.”