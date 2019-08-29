Nationals swing back against Orioles, split two-game interleague series with 8-4 victory

This all happened on a night when Nationals ace Max Scherzer needed 89 pitches to get through just 4 1/3 innings, but the Orioles could only make him pay for two of them. Anthony Santander put the O’s on the scoreboard with an RBI double in the third and Sisco greeted Scherzer with a solo home run to lead off the fifth before a pair of infield hits prompted Nats manager Dave Martinez to go to his bullpen.