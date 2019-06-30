2019 Hall of Fame inductee Mike Mussina returns to Camden Yards to throw out first pitch

Former Orioles pitcher Mike Mussina threw out the ceremonial first pitch for the team that launched his Hall of Fame career.

Mussina, who played 10 of his 18 seasons with the Orioles, will be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on July 21.

His hat will not bear the Orioles logo, though, nor will it have the logo of the New York Yankees, where he pitched eight seasons after leaving the Orioles.

The decision to go logo-less took Mussina about 15 minutes, he said.

“I can't decide between the two organizations,” Mussina said. “One got my career started. One put me on a huge stage for a lot of years. And I wouldn't be going to Cooperstown without either one of them.”

Ultimately, the Hall of Fame decides what goes on the hat, but it was willing to go with Mussina’s decision.

When Mussina joined the Orioles in 1991, just a year after he was drafted, he quickly got the chance to play because the team was not doing well.

“The Baltimore Orioles … put me out there and said, ‘Kid, go do what you can do,’ ” Mussina said. “And I stayed out there for 10 years.”

During those 10 years, Mussina was a five-time American League All Star, won four Gold Gloves and finished in the top five of the Cy Young Award voting five times, including a second-place finish in 1999.

Mussina finished his time as an Oriole with a 147-81 record and 3.53 ERA.

In 2001, Mussina signed with the Yankees, where he won three more Gold Gloves and six AL East titles. And, just as it seemed his career was winding down in 2008, Mussina pitched his first 20-win season with a 3.37 ERA, becoming the oldest first-time 20-game winner.

After the 2008 season, Mussina retired with seven Gold Gloves and five All Star selections under his belt.

Eleven years later, in January 2019, Mussina was told his name will join the baseball greats in Cooperstown.

It took six out of the 10 allowed appearances on the ballot, and even so, he squeaked by with just 1.7 percent more than the required 75 percent threshold of votes. But Mussina said he was just glad to be part of the conversation.

After five months to prepare and with just one month to go until induction ceremonies, Mussina still hasn’t fully grasped that he has reached the pinnacle of baseball success.

“I think once I get on the stage and have to speak and you're being presented with the plaque and there's all these current Hall of Famers sitting behind you, I think that's when it's really going to set in that this is the Mount Everest of baseball and I get to be part of it,” Mussina said.

Around the horn

Manager Brandon Hyde said the Orioles would announce Monday's starter after the game, but that it wouldn't be another bullpen game. ... Right-hander Josh Lucas (shoulder) threw another bullpen session and is nearing a return from the injured list, Hyde said. ... The Orioles signed three more draft picks Sunday: first baseman Andrew Daschbach (Round 11), right-hander Dan Hammer (Round 13), and right-hander Houston Roth (Round 29). The Orioles have signed all of their picks from the top 33 rounds, totaling 35 draftees overall.

Baltimore Sun reporter Jon Meoli contributed to this article.