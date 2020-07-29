Mo Gaba, young Orioles and Ravens superfan who battled cancer, dies at 14

Mo Gaba, the young Orioles and Ravens superfan who was popular with both teams’ players and fanbases, died Tuesday. He was 14.
“I lost my best friend today,” his mother, Sonsy Gaba, posted on Facebook. “[Your] legacy will live on love bug.”
The Ravens and Orioles both offered their condolences on social media, sharing memories of the time Mo Gaba spent with the teams over the years.
“Forever a Raven. We love you, Mo,” The Ravens wrote.
“Our most dedicated fan is forever with us in our Hall of Fame,” the Orioles tweeted.
Gaba, a Glen Burnie resident, spent most of his life battling cancer, first being diagnosed at 9 months old and subsequently losing his vision. But it never kept him from loving his local teams.
Earlier Tuesday, Gaba was elected into the Orioles’ Hall of Fame as the second recipient of The Wild Bill Hagy Award, given to “fans who have inspired others with their devotion to the team, and demonstrated an exceptional commitment in support of the Orioles.” Gaba’s official Orioles Hall of Fame induction will be at a later date.
“Mo’s positive energy has been constant throughout every battle and continues to bring the entire city of Baltimore together in the face of ongoing crisis,” the Orioles said in a statement announcing his election. “His unwavering positivity and kindness are qualities every Baltimorean aspires to emulate. Mo Gaba has impacted more people in his 14 years than most people do in an entire lifetime, and the Orioles are honored to forever celebrate him as a member of the Orioles Hall of Fame.”
In June, Gaba’s cancer reemerged, his fifth time fighting the illness. Despite the diagnosis, he remained upbeat, predicting 45 wins for the Orioles before Opening Day of the 60-game season.
“I hope so,” he said when asked if the Orioles would win the World Series.
Sonsy Gaba recently posted on Facebook asking for prayers, saying Gaba was no longer on active treatment and his tumors were progressing.
“Of course Mo being Mo, keeps telling me to calm down and not to worry about him,” she wrote. “Why are children so damn resilient?”
Gaba bonded with several members of both the Orioles and the Ravens, with Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini taking over for Adam Jones as the host of the Purple Tailgate, an annual Ravens pregame event to benefit Gaba.
“Whenever you meet him, he just lights up the room,” Mancini said in December. “He has such a positive attitude.”
“Mo GABA you have brought so much joy to so many people,” Jones, the longtime Orioles center fielder, tweeted Tuesday. “You [sic] legacy will live on as a positive young man who never made an excuse and wanted your team to play hard. You’re such an inspiration. Rest easy big fella. You will be missed! #MoStrong”
Mancini, who was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in March, was among the attendees at Gaba’s graduation from Lindale Middle School in June. Gaba first gained notoriety by calling into local sports radio stations — without his mother’s knowledge — and threw out the ceremonial first pitch at an Orioles game in 2017.
Earlier this month, Gaba hosted “The Big Mo Show” with 105.7 The Fan’s Jeremy Conn, fulfilling a lifelong dream of hosting his own sports talk radio show. Several current and former Baltimore sports figures called in.
On April 27, 2019, Gaba announced the Ravens’ selection of the 123rd overall pick, becoming the first person to announce a draft choice via Braille. Baltimore used the pick on Oklahoma lineman Ben Powers, who also attending Gaba’s graduation.
“The world has lost a beautiful spirit and a shining light,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said in a statement. “With his infectious laugh, amazing love of life and love of Baltimore sports, Mo captured the hearts of not only our organization, but the entire state of Maryland.
“We send heartfelt condolences to his mother, Sonsy, who will always be part of our family.”
Although the Orioles have changed vastly in recent years, with Jones among the longtime faces of the club no longer with the organization, Gaba stayed up to date on the former members of his favorite baseball team. During a road trip to Camden Yards last season, Yankees reliever and longtime Orioles pitcher Zack Britton was able to catch up with Gaba.
“He’s a great kid,” Britton said then. “I don’t think I would be as positive and upbeat as he is considering his circumstances, and just helps us put things in perspective when we see him and how positive he is and supporting us. We just try to tell him as much as he’s yelling at the TV and cheering for us, we’re doing the same for him.”