How each issue at the heart of the MLB lockout could impact the Orioles

The first two seasons earned them top-five draft picks — as well as the larger signing bonus pools that come with them — and if the format under the previous CBA remains in place, Baltimore will pick first overall in 2022. Both the league and the players have discussed implementing a draft lottery, similar to what the NBA uses to determine who selects earliest in its draft, though neither side has that method starting until 2023, according to The Athletic. The difference is in the depth of the lottery, with MLB’s proposal including the top three picks and the union’s featuring the first eight selections. To further incentivize trying to win, the players also want to reward smaller-market teams that make the playoffs or even finish .500 with additional draft picks no later than after the second round. Both proposals limit the number of consecutive seasons a team is eligible for the lottery.