MLB 2021 All-Star Game: Time, channel, starting lineups and how to watch the Orioles’ Cedric Mullins

By
Baltimore Sun
Jul 13, 2021 3:44 PM

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2021 Major League Baseball All-Star Game on Tuesday night, featuring Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins:

Where: Coors Field, Denver

First pitch: 7:30 p.m.

TV: Fox (Chs. 45, 5)

Radio: ESPN Radio (104.5 FM in Baltimore)

Starting pitchers

American League: Angels RHP Shohei Ohtani (4-1, 3.49 ERA)

National League: Nationals RHP Max Scherzer (7-4, 2.66 ERA)

American League All-Star starting lineup

  1. Shohei Ohtani, DH, Angels
  2. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B, Blue Jays
  3. Xander Bogaerts, SS, Red Sox
  4. Aaron Judge, RF, Yankees
  5. Rafael Devers, 3B, Red Sox
  6. Marcus Semien, 2B, Blue Jays
  7. Salvador Perez, C, Royals
  8. Teoscar Hernández, LF, Blue Jays
  9. Cedric Mullins, CF, Orioles

National League All-Star starting lineup

  1. Fernando Tatis Jr., SS, Padres
  2. Max Muncy, DH, Dodgers
  3. Nolan Arenado, 3B, Cardinals
  4. Freddie Freeman, 1B, Braves
  5. Nick Castellanos, RF, Reds
  6. Jesse Winker, LF, Reds
  7. J.T. Realmuto, C, Phillies
  8. Bryan Reynolds, CF, Pirates
  9. Adam Frazier, 2B, Pirates

American League All-Star elected starters

*Denotes a player who is inactive due to injury or chosen not to play

+Named as a replacement

  • C: Salvador Perez (KC)
  • 1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (TOR)
  • 2B: Marcus Semien (TOR)
  • 3B: Rafael Devers (BOS)
  • SS: Xander Bogaerts (BOS)
  • OF: Mike Trout (LAA)*
  • OF: Aaron Judge (NYY)
  • OF: Teoscar Hernández (TOR)
  • DH: Shohei Ohtani (LAA)

American League All-Star reserves

  • C: Mike Zunino (TB)
  • 2B: Jose Altuve (HOU)*
  • 2B: Whit Merrifield (KC)+
  • SS: Bo Bichette (TOR)
  • SS: Carlos Correa (HOU)*
  • SS: Tim Anderson (CWS) +
  • SS: Joey Wendle (TB)+
  • 1B: Matt Olson (OAK)
  • 3B: José Ramírez (CLE)
  • 1B: Jared Walsh (LAA)
  • OF: Michael Brantley (HOU)*
  • OF: Joey Gallo (TEX)
  • OF: Adolis García (TEX)
  • OF: Cedric Mullins (BAL)
  • DH: J.D. Martinez (BOS)
  • DH: Nelson Cruz (MIN)

American League All-Star starting pitchers

  • RHP: Shane Bieber (CLE)*
  • RHP: Gerrit Cole (NYY)*
  • RHP: Nathan Eovaldi (BOS)
  • RHP: Kyle Gibson (TEX)
  • LHP: Yusei Kikuchi (SEA)*
  • RHP: Lance Lynn (CWS)
  • LHP: Carlos Rodón (CWS)
  • RHP: Chris Bassitt (OAK)+

American League All-Star relievers

  • RHP: Matt Barnes (BOS)
  • LHP: Aroldis Chapman (NYY)
  • RHP: Liam Hendriks (CWS)
  • RHP: Ryan Pressly (HOU)*
  • LHP: Gregory Soto (DET)
  • LHP: Taylor Rogers (MIN)+
  • RHP: Andrew Kittredge (TB)+

National League All-Star elected starters

  • C: Buster Posey (SF)*
  • 1B: Freddie Freeman (ATL)
  • 2B: Adam Frazier (PIT)
  • 3B: Nolan Arenado (STL)
  • SS: Fernando Tatis Jr. (SD)
  • OF: Ronald Acuña Jr. (ATL)*
  • OF: Nick Castellanos (CIN)
  • OF: Jesse Winker (CIN)

National League All-Star reserves

  • C: J.T. Realmuto (PHI)
  • C: Yadier Molina (STL)+*
  • C: Omar Narváez (MIL)*
  • 2B: Ozzie Albies (ATL)
  • 3B: Kris Bryant (CHC)
  • SS: Brandon Crawford (SF)
  • 2B: Jake Cronenworth (SD)
  • 3B: Eduardo Escobar (ARI)
  • 3B: Justin Turner (LAD)+
  • 3B: Manny Machado (SD)+
  • 1B: Max Muncy (LAD)
  • SS: Trea Turner (WSH)
  • OF: Mookie Betts (LAD)*
  • OF: Bryan Reynolds (PIT)
  • OF: Kyle Schwarber (WSH)*
  • OF: Juan Soto (WSH)
  • OF: Chris Taylor (LAD)

National League All-Star starting pitchers

  • RHP: Corbin Burnes (MIL)
  • RHP: Yu Darvish (SD)*
  • RHP: Jacob deGrom (NYM)*
  • RHP: Kevin Gausman (SF)*
  • RHP: Germán Márquez (COL)
  • LHP: Trevor Rogers (MIA)
  • RHP: Zack Wheeler (PHI)
  • RHP: Brandon Woodruff (MIL)*
  • RHP: Walker Buehler (LAD)+
  • RHP: Max Scherzer (WSH)+
  • RHP: Freddy Peralta (MIL)+
  • RHP: Taijuan Walker (NYM)+

National League All-Star relievers

  • LHP: Josh Hader (MIL)
  • RHP: Craig Kimbrel (CHC)
  • RHP: Mark Melancon (SD)
  • RHP: Alex Reyes (STL)

What to know

  • The All-Star Game was originally scheduled to be held in Atlanta before the passage of S.B. 202, a Georgia law that was criticized for restricting voting access for residents of the state, prompted Commissioner Rob Manfred to move the game to Denver.
  • This will be the second time Coors Field has hosted the event, with the first coming in 1998.
  • The American League leads the all-time series, 45-43-2. In 90 games, the AL has scored 373 runs while the NL has scored 370.
  • For the first time, players will wear All-Star Game-specific uniforms instead of their usual home/road team uniforms. The All-Star uniforms feature the player’s team logo and city abbreviation on the chest, while the caps feature the player’s team logo against the backdrop of a purple star.

Pregame reading

