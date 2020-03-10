Frederick, Hagerstown among communities hoping to retain affiliated minor league teams as MLB negotiations continue

But whatever potential improvements come out of the ongoing negotiations are unlikely to benefit any teams that would lose their affiliated status. The league’s hope is that the loss of affiliation will do little to impact the fan experience at the respective ballparks, the source said, noting that attendees will still be able to watch the same sport, eat the same food and enjoy the same in-game promotions. But losing the benefits that come with affiliated status — which include top prospects on a roster that the major league parent club provides and pays for — would still hurt, Griffin said.