New Orioles GM Mike Elias keeping an open mind when it comes to managerial qualifications

New Orioles executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias said Monday that he would not rush to choose the next O’s manager, which is probably a good thing since he apparently is considering a wide array of candidates and isn’t set on a specific set of qualifications.

He’s also got other outside hires to make, as well as in-house executives to evaluate.

“It’s a full agenda,” he said in a scrum with Oriole reporters after the formal introductory news conference on Monday morning. “The managerial hire does add another dimension to this. We have several roster decisions coming up in the next couple of days that we’re dealing with, and we’re going to be leaning very heavily on the leadership in place here for those decisions, because they know these players better than I do.”

The managerial search is already in an early stage. Elias said that he has been networking with his contacts to collect information on a number of candidates, but either was not ready to publicly profile the kind of manager he’s looking for or simply wants to keep an open mind as he gets deeper into the process.

“It’s always a long list,’’ he said. “I’m not down to a short list. There are a lot of really good names. There are people who are currently on major league staffs, former managers who are not on a major league staff right now, and then also people in front offices, recently retired players. It’s all walks of life.

“It’s a large list right now and I'm going to whittle it down deliberately.”

When asked if previous experience as a major league manager was an important qualification, he was non-committal.

“I do not think that is a requisite, but obviously experience — especially good experience — is always attractive in any hiring process,’’ he said. “This is ultimately going to be a menu of people, so I’m not going to pigeon-hole a job description at this point and then try to find somebody who fits that perfectly.

“We’re going to look at the best people available. We’re going to talk and find out who the best candidates are and we will choose from among them the right fit for this team, this situation, this front office group.”

Elias won’t have the luxury of making the managerial search the only focus of his early weeks as head of baseball operations.

“Hiring, particularly in analytics -- possibly in international scouting -- are things that are on the forefront of my plate,’’ he said. “I think we are going to have hiring going on on a number of fronts and some newly created positions here.”

