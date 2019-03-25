With Orioles' Opening Day roster all but set, GM Mike Elias clears up some of the remaining issues

The Orioles will leave spring training camp Monday with only a few questions left before they kick off the regular season against the New York Yankees on Thursday in The Bronx, and general manager Mike Elias did his best to clear them up early.

Will Alex Cobb have to start the season on the injured list and miss Opening Day?

“I think right now the overwhelming likelihood is that we’re going to place him on the injured list,’’ Elias said. “It would only cause him to miss one start because there are basically three off days baked into that first 10 days in which case he would miss the Opening Day start and probably line up to come back for the home opener.”

Does that mean that the 25-man roster is set, since Cobb, Mark Trumbo and Austin Wynns all are expected to start the season on the injured list?

“We’re still kind of waiting on some information about how some people are feeling,’’ he said. “This is kind of a crazy waiver period and that’s just the reality of it, so if something happens in the next few days, it happens, but we like this group. This is the group that we’re hoping to bring north with us and that’s the expectation at this point.”

Is it possible that Trumbo will start the season on the 60-day injured list to have ample time to continue rehabbing his surgically repaired knee?

“We’re looking at that, and that’s something that might factor into what happens to our roster here,’’ Elias said. “That’s a little bit of a lengthy process. We’re still waiting on some info for that. Obviously, we want him back as soon as we can, but it’s tricky in that we want the best version of him back. We want to take absolutely no risk of some kind of major setback, and he had a procedure that’s not a cakewalk in terms of rehab.”

How serious is the left thumb injury suffered by Austin Hays in a minor league game on Saturday?

“We got good news on Hays yesterday,’’ Elias said. “I think he’s got a mild sprain of his thumb and it’s going to be more weeks than months in terms of him getting back on the field, so that’s good news. Obviously, that can always evolve, but it was about as good of news we could have hoped for and it was a weight off his shoulders and ours.”

Will the Orioles go with 13 pitchers and 12 position players or vice versa?

Elias said that would depend on Cobb’s roster status, which appeared to be settled but had not been finalized. If Cobb does open the season on the injured list, the Orioles would go with 12 pitchers at the start to take advantage of the extra off days built into the early schedule.

If the Orioles do place Cobb on the disabled list, Andrew Cashner would make the Opening Day start at Yankee Stadium and both Elias and manager Brandon Hyde said that they might go with some form of the “opener” concept to fill one or two spots in the rotation.

Elias referred to the likelihood of some kind of “pseudo-opener.” Hyde generally describes that possibility in terms of being “creative” with the starting rotation, which might have been part of the plan anyway.

“Even more creativity?” Hyde said before Monday’s final exhibition game against the New York Mets. “Let’s get super-creative. It just adds to more conversations and more talks about how we want to go about it with the off-days also. The opener is still a possibility, especially around an off-day. So we’ll figure it out.”

Elias also addressed the decision to option catcher Chance Sisco back to Triple-A Norfolk. That move surprised some people because Sisco has had a terrific spring and closed out major league camp with a 3-for-3 performance in his final exhibition appearance, but it was consistent with what the front office had done with several other good-performing top prospects over the past few weeks.

“We were thrilled with the way he looked all spring,’’ Elias said. “I think it was a big step forward for him defensively. He had a great spring. One lesson that those of us who have been in player development have learned is minor league stats in the regular season have a lot more predictive power than spring training stats.

“The situation that we’re in, we want to err on having the correct development path for these guys, and some of them, Hays and Sisco in particular, they came up here really fast at really young ages and didn’t have the normal sort of graduation progression that a prospect normally needs to have and if we provide that for him, I think it’ll be for their long-term benefit and our long-term benefit.”

That, Elias added, also works to the benefit of the club, which needs to maximize every space on the 40-man roster to retain as much talent in the organization as possible.

