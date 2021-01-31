Mel Antonen, longtime MASN and USA Today baseball reporter, dies at 64

Antonen’s own story became the best of all. It began in the tiny town of Lake Norden, South Dakota, on Aug. 25, 1956, when he was the third of four children born to Ray and Valda Antonen. Lake Norden is 225 miles from the nearest major league ballpark and has never been populated with more than 550 people, but on soft summer evenings it can swell to multiples of that number, as fans from counties away congregate at Memorial Park to watch a new episode of South Dakota’s storied amateur baseball history. That field of dreams was always home to Mel, and its pull never left him even as he walked, as a sports journalist, on Boston’s hallowed Fenway Park’s left field with the late New York Yankees Hall of Famer Joe DiMaggio, or sat in a pregame spring training dugout with another Hall of Fame member, the Minnesota Twins’ Harmon Killebrew, weeks before Killebrew died.