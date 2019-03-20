Yankees guest instructor Lee Mazzilli, former Orioles manager, struck by ball in batting practice

New York Yankees guest instructor and former Orioles manager Lee Mazzilli was struck in the head by a ball in batting practice Wednesday and taken to a local hospital.

Yankees spokesman Jason Zillo said in an email that Mazzilli “will spend the night at the hospital for observation.”

In his only stint as a major league manager, Mazzilli led the Orioles to a 78-84 record and third-place finish in the American League East in 2004 and a 51-56 record in 2005 before he was fired Aug. 5. He served as first base coach for the Yankees under Joe Torre from 2000 to 2003 and bench coach in 2006.

Yankees players not on the travel roster for Wednesday's road game against the Houston Astros in West Palm Beach worked out at New York's spring training complex at Steinbrenner Field.