Orioles’ bats wake up, but gloves, arms struggle as Marlins complete four-game sweep with 8-7 win

The Orioles’ lack of offensive production made hard-luck losers of John Means, Alex Cobb and Asher Wojciechowski in the first three games of their series with the Miami Marlins. But when their lineup finally came to life against the Marlins, it was their pitching and defense that let them down.
Miami, in its first series since a rash of positive coronavirus tests sent more than half of its roster to the injured list, completed a four-game sweep of the Orioles with an 8-7 victory Thursday night at Camden Yards. After scoring one run in 23 innings across the series’ first three games, Baltimore hit four home runs, including two from Renato Núñez, but the Orioles made two errors and several more defensive miscues in a defeat that dropped them to 5-7 in the 60-game season.
Starter Wade LeBlanc failed to complete a shutout inning each of the three opportunities he was presented to do so, but the Orioles rallied and went into the seventh tied at 6. But a single that slid under third baseman Pat Valaika’s glove was turned into an error by left fielder Dwight Smith Jr., enabling a two-run frame that negated Smith’s back-to-back home runs with Núñez to tie the game in the sixth.
The Orioles attempted a rally in the ninth, with Chris Davis beginning the inning by hitting a ground-rule double to left-center for his first hit in 12 at-bats since missing two games with what he called a sinus infection. Pinch-hitter Pedro Severino followed with an RBI single to get Baltimore within one, but José Iglesias grounded into a fielder’s choice to end the game.
Firing LeBlancs
With the Marlins playing as the home team for the second straight game as the teams worked to make up a postponed series that had been scheduled for last week in Miami, LeBlanc had to wait until the bottom of the first to take the mound in his white uniform. But former Oriole Jonathan Villar was less patient, ambushing LeBlanc’s first pitch and sending it out to left for his first home run as a Marlin.
The Orioles responded with Núñez’s first home run to the tie game in the top of the second, but as he did after each of the three innings Baltimore scored during his outing, LeBlanc allowed the Marlins to answer. In the second, a one-out walk became a run when a double and sacrifice fly followed.
After the Orioles scored twice in the third for their first lead of the series, three-straight two-out hits off LeBlanc put Miami back ahead. The second of the trio was ruled an infield single despite Valaika’s sloppy throw from deep third allowing the batter, Jesus Aguilar, to advance to second.
Chance Sisco continued his hot start to 2020 with his first home run of the season to even the game in the fourth, but the tie was once again short-lived. A Logan Forsythe single began the bottom of the fourth against LeBlanc, and he moved to second when LeBlanc hit Magneuris Sierra with a 1-2 pitch.
A batter later, Villar grounded a run-scoring single into right, but it produced a second run when Anthony Santander’s throw to third skipped past Valaika. Manager Brandon Hyde was going to give LeBlanc another batter, but when LeBlanc faked a pickoff to second before throwing home on a clear balk, Hyde pulled him.