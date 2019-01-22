Former Oriole Nick Markakis stays with Braves for $6 million deal

The Atlanta Braves have agreed to a one-year contract to bring back All-Star outfielder Nick Markakis, a deal worth a guaranteed $6 million.

Markakis' deal, announced Tuesday, includes a $4 million salary this year and $6 million club option for 2020 with a $2 million buyout.

The agreement solidifies the lineup for the defending National League East champions, whose big acquisition of the offseason was free-agent third baseman Josh Donaldson.

The 35-year-old Markakis is coming off one of the best seasons of his 13-year career and first All-Star appearance. A Georgia native, he took a significant pay cut to remain with the Braves, who signed him to a $44 million, four-year contract before the 2015 season.

Markakis, who spent his first nine major league seasons with the Orioles, earned both Gold Glove and Silver Slugger honors last year, hitting .297 with 14 homers and 93 RBIs while starting all 162 games in right field.