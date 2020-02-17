MLB commissioner Rob Manfred defends punishment for Astros sign-stealing, talks Orioles’ future, MASN dispute

“I’m more than prepared to tolerate and listen to the debate and criticism about whether or not the punishments that have been levied in this case are sufficient," Manfred said, “but the one thing that I do take issue with is the notion that anybody in the Houston organization escaped without punishment. I think if you look at the faces of the Houston players, as they’ve been out there publicly addressing this issue, they have been hurt by this. They will live with questions about what went on in 2017 and 2018 for the rest of their lives, and frankly it’s rare that for any offense you have a punishment that you will live with for the rest of your life.”