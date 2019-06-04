"Brews and O's" gives Orioles fans chance to drink a beer with Trey Mancini at Guinness brewery

If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to crack open a cold one with the Oriole Bird, now you’ll have the chance.

The Oriole Bird, along with outfielder Trey Mancini, will be at the first “Brews and O’s” event at the Guinness Open Gate Brewery and Barrel House in Halethorpe on Monday.

From 5:30-7:30 p.m., fans ages 21 and over can connect with Mancini and the Oriole Bird while enjoying an all-inclusive bar and gourmet bites.

The Orioles will partner with the Guinness Open Gate Brewery and Barrel House and the Baltimore Sun Media Group to host the event.

Tickets cost $65 and can be purchased by clicking here.

Second baseman Stevie Wilkerson, who was demoted to Triple-A Norfolk this past Monday, is no longer scheduled to attend the event.