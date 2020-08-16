Remembering the Orioles’ 1970 World Series title: Birds ‘compare favorably with anybody’ in early going

This season marks the 50th anniversary of the Orioles’ 1970 World Series championship, the franchise’s second title in five seasons and first under legendary manager Earl Weaver. To celebrate the occasion, The Baltimore Sun is sharing its most memorable stories from that campaign throughout the year.
The Morning After, April 23,1970, Baltimore Morning Sun
By Bob Maisel
A few thoughts come to mind after the Orioles’ first look at all of the other clubs in their own division.
Their 8-5 record against the East isn’t bad at all, and it is obvious when you look at them that the Birds compare favorably with anybody. Yet, the Orioles have played far from their best in this early going.
There were more mental lapses, missed signs, base running mistakes, etc., than you expect of a pennant winner.
Last year the Orioles killed the competition from the West, so if they go 8-5 in the East while not playing their best, you’ve got to say the start is entirely adequate.
But then the words of Mayo Smith keep coming back to make a confirmed worrier take a look over his shoulder now and then.
‘Same Old Stuff’
It was last year, just about this time that Smith came into Baltimore for the first trip with his World Champion Tigers. They were off to a good start in the won-lost columns, and a needler said, “Same old stuff all over again, huh Mayo?”
He paused a moment, obviously thinking about the statement and then said, “No, it isn’t the same. I don’t quite know why it isn’t, but if you had seen us play all our games, you’d know what I’m talking about.
“We’ve made too many mistakes, but so far we’ve been lucky enough to overcome a lot of them. I believe that about as close as I can come to putting into words right now is that we’ve had a lack of concentration. I’d feel a lot better about it if we could get back on top of things like we did last year.”
Right after that, the Orioles went on their rampage, opened the big lead, the Tigers fell back, and the next time the man saw Smith, people were asking him what was wrong with his team.
Keep Making Mistakes
“Remember what I told you about concentration?” he said. “Well we still don’t have it consistently. We keep saying, ‘We’ll be all right, we’ll be all right,’ and every now and then it looks like it. But then we go right back to making the same mistakes, and you don’t make up ground on good clubs like Baltimore making mistakes.”
Mayo recalled that on his first trip in here the other day, and said that even though they had a hectic spring training, he had the feeling the Tigers were concentrating better than they did last year.
And speaking strictly from experience, he offered the concentration theory as one pitfall a defending champion had to guard against.
So, if you’re a born worrier looking for something to fret about concerning the Orioles, you might keep an eye on this angle. The results are good, but the mistakes bear watching. The Birds weren’t making as many a year ago.
After taking only one look at the East, there is one selection I’d like to have back. Believing that Ted Williams performed miracles last year, and could hardly do it two years running, I picked Washington last.
Cleveland nailed down that spot with ease in 1969, and it would appear that they will be extremely difficult to dislodge. I thought they made a good off-season deal with Minnesota, their rookies were touted highly and the combination should lift them in the standings.
Now, I doubt it. Their rookies have ability, but some of them should be getting their experience in the minors rather than with the varsity. Alvin Dark is force-feeding in an effort to speed up his rebuilding program.
The Indians will win their share when Sam McDowell and Dean Chance pitch, but on other days they’ll have their troubles.
Battle Against Time
Detroit’s fast start comes as something of a surprise. The Tigers are fighting a battle against time. If they can keep themselves in striking position until Denny McLain comes back on July 1, then they could be troublesome.
Cesar Gutierrez, the little shortstop the Tigers picked up from the Giants near the end of last season in a straight cash deal, was a better looking player than I was prepared to see on the first look a Detroit.
He’s an important man for them, because they don’t have another shortstop who can do the job. Against the Birds he made the plays, and looked the part of a pesky hitter. You don’t expect pennant-contending shortstopping from a 27-year old who was picked up from the minors for cash, but Gutierrez certainly hasn’t disqualified himself to this point.