Orioles Hall of Famer Mike Bordick and League of Dreams giving gift of baseball to region’s youth with disabilities

“The impact that it has on them to work with their peers, to see the look on their faces, to see how rewarding it is and then the ability to take that back out in their community is probably as impactful as anything that the League of Dreams could do,” Bordick said. “It just makes people better. It makes communities better. It makes kids more understanding of their peers and just find ways to help and, ultimately, that’s the goal, to help put smiles on all kids’ faces.”