Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, ex-Maryland star Darnell Savage Jr. to throw out first pitches at Orioles’ game Wednesday

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and former Maryland star Darnell Savage Jr., a 2019 first-round draft pick of the Green Bay Packers, will throw out ceremonial first pitches at the Orioles’ game Wednesday.
The 7:05 p.m. game against the Washington Nationals will also include a Hot Dog Race T-shirt giveaway for the first 20,000 fans and $1 hot dogs at the ballpark throughout the night.
The Orioles previously hosted wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson, the Ravens’ top two picks in the 2019 NFL draft, to throw out the first pitch in May.
Jackson is entering his second season after taking over the starting job from Joe Flacco last season and helping lead the Ravens to their first AFC North title since 2012 and first playoff appearance since 2014.
Savage, who was named second-team All-Big Ten as a senior at Maryland, was one of the fastest risers in the draft, with the Packers trading up to No. 21 overall to select him.