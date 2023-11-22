Kyle Gibson, Orioles’ wins leader in 2023, signs 1-year deal with Cardinals

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Kyle Gibson was 15-9 with a 4.73 ERA and 157 strikeouts over 192 innings in his only season in Baltimore. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals filled a couple of holes in their starting rotation Tuesday by completing one-year contracts with free-agent right-handers Kyle Gibson and Lance Lynn.

The 36-year-old Gibson set career highs last season with 15 wins and 33 starts for the AL East champion Orioles. His deal with the Cardinals includes a club option for 2025.

Gibson, an All-Star in 2021 with Texas, was 15-9 with a 4.73 ERA and 157 strikeouts over 192 innings in his only season in Baltimore. He thrived in September, posting a 2.45 ERA in his final five starts and not allowing more than three runs in any of them, but did not start any of the three American League Division Series games against the eventual World Series champion Rangers. His 4.73 ERA was the worst among the Orioles’ five starters, and he gave up five or more runs six times.

Gibson’s impact, both with the Orioles and in Baltimore, went beyond his efforts on the mound. Gibson was the club’s nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award, the majors’ top honor recognizing players for their humanitarian efforts. He’s the vice president of Big League Impact, a nonprofit working to pair major leaguers with charities in their local communities, and he’s partnered with several groups in Baltimore throughout the season for events to benefit various causes.

Orioles players and manager Brandon Hyde were impressed with Gibson’s leadership on and off the field.

“Kyle’s been an amazing mentor to our young pitching staff,” Hyde said in September. “Just done a great job in our clubhouse with our young pitchers, with our team in general. He’s got a ton of energy in the dugout during the game, and he does amazing work off the field and is incredibly unselfish.

Gibson is 104-100 with a 4.54 ERA and 1,359 strikeouts in 11 major league seasons with Minnesota, Texas, Philadelphia and Baltimore. He was selected by the Twins in the first round of the 2009 amateur draft out of Missouri and spent his first seven big league seasons with them.

St. Louis also finalized a one-year deal with Lynn that includes a team option for 2025, returning him to the club that drafted him.

Lynn, also 36, spent last season with the Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers, finishing 13-11 with a 5.73 ERA that was nearly a full run higher than his previous career worst.

The two-time All-Star, who was third in 2021 AL Cy Young Award voting, pitched on World Series teams for St. Louis in 2011 and 2013. He went 72-47 with a 3.38 ERA for the Cardinals from 2011-17 and is 136-95 with a 3.74 ERA in 12 major league seasons. He’s also spent time with the Twins, Yankees and Rangers, and needs 11 innings to reach 2,000 for his career.

“We are excited to have Lance back with the Cardinals, he was a big part of our success when he was here,” President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak said in a statement. “Lance brings a veteran mindset, built on durability, experience, and his ability to work a high volume of innings. His addition is an important piece as we continue assembling our rotation and roster for next season.”

Lynn allowed 44 home runs this year, the sixth-most in a season in MLB history. Then he served up four in one inning for the Dodgers against Arizona in the NL playoffs.

The Cardinals, who finished 71-91 for their worst record since 1990, were expected to pursue starting pitchers in free agency. Their rotation had a dismal 5.08 ERA last season, fifth-worst in the majors, and the only entrenched starters under contract for 2024 had been right-hander Miles Mikolas and lefty Steven Matz.

Baltimore Sun reporters Nathan Ruiz and Jacob Calvin Meyer contributed to this article.