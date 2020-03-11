Young relievers, pair of homers back up Keegan Akin in Orioles’ 6-3 comeback win over Braves

“I thought he had a good fastball again tonight,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “I just thought he missed location trying to go in on Pache. ... He kind of left it in the middle over the plate. But I think the key with Keegan is going to be to be able to be consistent with his off-speed stuff. I love his fastball. I love the way he throws in. there’s a lot of things I really like about his arsenal. Now, it’s about him finding and really being able to locate off-speed stuff. He did it again on occasion tonight, flashed some good changeups, threw a few nice breaking balls. So I thought he did a nice job.”