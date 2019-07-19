Former Orioles Roberto Alomar, Cal Ripken Jr. named to Hall of Fame board

Roberto Alomar and Cal Ripken Jr. have been elected to the Board of Directors for the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, Hall of Fame Chairman of the Board Jane Forbes Clark announced Friday.
The total number of directors for the nonprofit educational institution is now 17, with Bill Gladstone and Tom Seaver being appointed as Honorary Board Members.
“The Board is delighted to welcome Hall of Famers Roberto Alomar and Cal Ripken Jr.,” Clark said. “They have each served as outstanding ambassadors for the Hall of Fame since their elections in 2011 and 2007, respectively, and their vision will continue to guide the Hall of Fame’s continuing mission of preserving history, honoring excellence, and connecting generations.”
Alomar played 17 seasons in the big leagues for the Padres, Blue Jays, Orioles, Indians, Mets, White Sox and Diamondbacks. A 12-time All-Star, Alomar won 10 Gold Glove Awards at second base and powered the Blue Jays to World Series championships in 1992 and 1993.
Ripken, a two-time American League Most Valuable Player and the 1982 AL Rookie of the Year, was named to the All-Star Game in 19 of his 21 MLB seasons – all with the Baltimore Orioles. Ripken, who led the Orioles to the 1983 World Series title, holds the big league record with 2,632 consecutive games played.
In addition to Board Chairman Jane Forbes Clark, whose grandfather, Stephen C. Clark, founded the Hall of Fame, the Hall of Fame’s Board of Directors also includes: Vice Chairman Joe Morgan, Treasurer Kevin Moore, Paul Beeston, Bill DeWitt, David Glass, Rob Manfred, Arte Moreno, Phil Niekro, Jerry Reinsdorf, Brooks Robinson, Harvey Schiller, Ozzie Smith, Ed Stack and Thomas Tull. Complete bios on board members can be found at baseballhall.org/board-of-directors.
National Women’s Soccer League: The Washington Spirit’s game against the Houston Dash on Saturday at the Maryland Soccerplex has been moved to 8 p.m. due to the forecasted heat. Gate D and the Fan Zone will open at 6:30 p.m. and Gate A will open at 7 p.m. Refillable water or water bottles will be allowed to be brought in the stadium. Additionally, several water stations will be set up throughout the venue to fill bottles.
College football: Navy senior center Ford Higgins has been named to the 2019 Rimington Trophy Watch List.
The Rimington Trophy is presented annually to the most outstanding center in NCAA Division I College Football. Since its inception, the 20 year old award has raised over $4.2 million for the Boomer Esiason Foundation, which is committed to finding a cure for cystic fibrosis.
Higgins started all 13 games for the Mids last year (12 at center and one at tackle) and has made 14 starts in 23 games in his career. He was elected by his teammates to be one of Navy’s four captains this fall and was also selected by team captains of all 33 Navy varsity sports to be the Captain of the Captain’s.
* Maryland center Johnny Jordan and tight end Tyler Mabry were recognized on preseason watch lists on Friday afternoon.
Jordan was named to the Rimington Trophy Watch List. Mabry was selected to the John Mackey Award Watch List, given to the most outstanding collegiate tight end. It marks the second straight year Mabry has been named to the Mackey Watch List.
* Stevenson announceD that Gerard White will join the Mustangs coaching staff as defensive backs coach. White comes to Stevenson after serving as the defensive pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach at Bluefield College for the past two seasons.