Julio Lugo, former Orioles middle infielder, dies at 45, reportedly of an apparent heart attack

Julio Lugo, who played second base and shortstop for the Orioles and six other teams in a 12-season major league career, is dead, the Boston Red Sox said Monday. He was 45.
Lugo died Monday morning of an apparent heart attack while leaving a gym in his native Dominican Republic, his sister Rina Lugo told ESPN.
Lugo batted .269 with 80 homers, 475 RBIs and 198 steals from 2000 to 2011 with the Houston Astros, Tampa Bay Devil Rays, Red Sox, St. Louis Cardinals, Orioles and Atlanta Braves.
He was the starting shortstop for Boston’s 2007 world championship team and batted .385 in the 2007 World Series sweep of the Colorado Rockies.
The Orioles acquired Lugo from the Cardinals on April 1, 2010, as insurance for second baseman Brian Roberts and shortstop Cesar Izturis. He hit .249 with 20 RBIs in 241 at-bats, playing 59 games at second, 26 at short and a handful of others around the diamond. He was granted free agency at the end of the season and spent his last season with the Braves.
Lugo would have turned 46 on Tuesday.