Orioles shortstop Jorge Mateo exits game against Nationals in 2nd inning with right hip discomfort

Orioles shortstop Jorge Mateo left Wednesday’s game against the Washington Nationals in the second inning with an injury to his right hip.

Mateo grounded out to shortstop to end the second inning, and the speedster labored while running down the first base line. He exited with discomfort in his right hip, the Orioles announced.

The 27-year-old has been one of the Orioles’ best players through the first three weeks of the season. Entering Wednesday, he led the Orioles in FanGraphs’ wins above replacement at 1.1 — slightly ahead of Adley Rutschman’s 0.9.

Orioles shortstop Jorge Mateo throws the ball after a strikeout in the first inning Tuesday against the Nationals. (Jess Rapfogel/AP)

Adam Frazier replaced Mateo in the lineup and went to play defensively at second base; Ramón Urías moved to third and Gunnar Henderson moved to shortstop. In Frazier’s first at-bat, he clobbered an 83 mph curveball from Nationals starter MacKenzie Gore over the right field fence for a two-run home run to give the Orioles a 3-0 lead in the fourth.

Mateo, mostly known for his defense and speed last season, has been one of the best hitters in the American League so far this year. His 1.078 OPS and eight steals rank second in the AL.

Mateo entered Wednesday with an extra-base hit in four straight games for just the second time in his career, hitting .636 with a 1.182 slugging percentage in that stretch. Mateo crushed several balls over 100 mph against the Chicago White Sox last weekend, and manager Brandon Hyde called it the best offensive series of Mateo’s career.

